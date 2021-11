By John Lee.

Two more companies have won contracts with the United Nations in Iraq:

SAGMAN Company for Construction and Contracting Ltd : Construction of low-cost housing units in Dkory, Sinjar, Ninewa Governorate; Contract value $311,168;

: Construction of low-cost housing units in Dkory, Sinjar, Ninewa Governorate; Contract value $311,168; Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade Ltd.: Renovation and Extension of the Existing Internal Road at UNAMI Field Support Base (FSB) Compound at Baghdad International Airport; Contract value $183,690

(Source: UN)