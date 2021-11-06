Empowering Women in Iraq through Digital Reskilling

Empowering Women in Iraq for the Future of Work through Digital Reskilling

A programme empowering women in Iraq for the future of work through digital reskilling is being conducted with the financial support of Japan's Hiroshima prefecture Government.

The online training programme will be run for 6 weeks which will include self-paced online courses, webinars, coaching and a Hackathon at the end. It will be fully delivered in English.

The training will mainly cover topics such as digital literacy, working with data, programming, coding, applications development, AI and machine learning, cybersecurity and network, women empowerment, SDGs, and contextualization in regard to the global trends.

NB: Please be aware that the dates and topics of the training are subject to change.

Application Process

To apply for this programme, you will need to complete the below steps:

Create a SurveyMonkey Apply account (if you do not have one already)

Complete the Eligibility Criteria Survey

Start, complete and submit your Application Form

Eligibility Criteria

Participants will be selected through an open call for applications based on specific criteria including:

Women;

Geographical and sectoral representation within Iraq;

Deep interest in Digital Technologies;

Good oral and written English skills; and

Keen passion to learn by doing and highly motivated to succeed to provide a positive impact on society.

The programme will be delivered in English and carried out 100% online, incorporating asynchronous on-demand courses and a series of webinars delivered by expert facilitators, through online platforms.

Deadline: November 10th, 2021, 23:59 (JST)

More here.

(Source: UNITAR)