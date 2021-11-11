Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th November 2021).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD974 (+1.0%) / $854 (+1.0%) (weekly change) (+34.2% and +28.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.7 bn ($1.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced an investment for the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) to support the growth of smaller businesses in Iraq and help them create jobs and overcome challenges, including from Covid-19-related disruptions. IFC's $10 mn loan to BNOI will allow the bank to increase lending to small businesses in Iraq across a range of sectors. IFC will also provide BNOI with advisory services support. (Iraq Business News)

ISX suspended trading of Al-Khatem Telecom (TZNI) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 10 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) resumed trading on Nov. 9 due to disclosing its financial statements for the years 2017-2019. IFCM closed the week at IQD2.29 price per share, up by 51.7%; however, we did not put the company in the top five companies this week, because the company was suspended from trading since July 6, 2015.

Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank for investment (BAMS) started trading in the non-regular market on Nov. 10. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions.

International Islamic Bank (BINT) resumed trading on Nov. 11 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Sep. 25) in which they discussed and approved 2020 financial results and decided to merge with Al Asama Aloola Islamic Bank under the name of International Islamic Bank. After this decision, the capital of BINT increased from IQD250.0 bn to IQD260.9 bn (acc. to item fourth).

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) starting Nov. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 2 to discuss and approve 2020 annual report.

Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) has completed the contract amendments to increase its original and alternative board members from five members to seven members.

ISX requested Modern Paint Industries (IMPI) to provide its AGM minutes for its AGM held on Jan. 4.

ISX requested AL-Badia for General Trans (SBAG) to provide its AGM minutes for its AGM held on Jan. 27.

ISX requested Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) to provide its AGM minutes for its AGM held on Jan. 30.

