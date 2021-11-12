Navigate

Navigation

Public Servants Jailed for Corruption

By on 12th November 2021 in Security

By John Lee.

Karkh anti-corruption central criminal court has recently sentenced several people regarding corruption in office:

  • A manager of the procurement committee in Nineveh was sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake receipts regarding the shelter of IDPs in the province;
  • The Director General of the Tax Authority in Iraq was sentenced to two years in prison for irregularities in the taxes incurred by the company "Key Card".

(Source: Iraq Supreme Judicial Council)

Related posts:

Iraqi Tax Official Jailed for Corruption Fmr Iraqi Minister Jailed for Corruption Director of Housing Project Jailed for Bribery Iraq's Latest Corruption Convictions ...
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply