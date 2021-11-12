Public Servants Jailed for Corruption

By John Lee.
Karkh anti-corruption central criminal court has recently sentenced several people regarding corruption in office:
- A manager of the procurement committee in Nineveh was sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake receipts regarding the shelter of IDPs in the province;
- The Director General of the Tax Authority in Iraq was sentenced to two years in prison for irregularities in the taxes incurred by the company "Key Card".
(Source: Iraq Supreme Judicial Council)
No comments yet.