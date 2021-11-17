UN Condemns attempts to Discredit Iraqi Election

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the Secretary-General's report on Iraq's electoral process and the assistance of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to that process, pursuant to resolution 2576 (2021).

The members of the Security Council welcomed the positive assessment of the international UNAMI election monitors and congratulated the Government of Iraq and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for conducting a technically well-managed and generally peaceful election on 10 October 2021.

The members of the Security Council also welcomed UNAMI and IHEC findings that partial manual recounts of polling stations have matched IHEC's electronic results-transmission system.

The members of the Security Council commended the Iraqi people for their commitment to the electoral process in the face of dynamic security challenges.

They acknowledged the role of UNAMI in supporting the Government of Iraq's and IHEC's efforts to plan and execute genuinely free and fair Iraqi-led, Iraqi-owned elections. They welcomed the efforts of the Government of Iraq, IHEC and UNAMI to promote women's political participation. The members of the Security Council commended UNAMI for demonstrating objectivity in its efforts to support Iraq throughout the election process.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their condemnation of both the 7 November 2021 assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi and the persistent threats of violence against UNAMI, IHEC and others. The members of the Security Council deplored the use of violence to settle election-related grievances and urged all political parties to pursue legal and peaceful means to resolve these grievances. They condemned attempts to discredit the election.

The members of the Security Council encouraged all stakeholders to respect the legally defined process and to facilitate a peaceful and independent judicial review of electoral appeals. They noted that United Nations personnel will continue to monitor any unlawful attempts to undermine the election process.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the Secretary-General's call to all political parties, candidates and other stakeholders in Iraq to exercise patience and address any outstanding concerns through established legal channels, and to create a post-electoral environment that fosters mutual understanding and national unity through peaceful and constructive dialogue.

The members of the Security Council look forward to the peaceful formation of an inclusive government, which would deliver meaningful reforms to address the needs and aspiration of all Iraqis, including women, youth and marginalized communities. They reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

(Source: UN)