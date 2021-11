Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins points out that the $5.99-per-barrel remuneration that Lukoil will receive under its technical service contract at Block 10 is considerably better than its $1.15/barrel payment at West Qurna 2.

Block 10 includes the Eridu field, which has indicated oil reserves of between 7 and 12 billion barrels, and a proposed peak production rate of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Lukoil has a 60-percent stake in Block 10, with Inpex owning 40 percent.

