Navigate

Navigation

UN Iraq: No Evidence of Election Fraud

By on 29th November 2021 in Politics, Security

By Hassan Ali Ahmed, for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Head of UN Iraq mission tells Security Council no evidence of election fraud

In her briefing to the UN Security Council, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert confirmed that there is no evidence for election fraud as claimed by some of the political parties that lost the parliamentary elections and warned of dire consequences if crucial reforms are not implemented.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

UN Condemns attempts to Discredit Iraqi Election Prospects and Limitations of UN Election Observation in Iraq Deep Data: What Iraqi Election Results say ... Iraq's Election "will produce more of the same"
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply