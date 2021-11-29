Iraq's Economic Outlook has Improved, but Risks Abound

From the World Bank:

Iraq: Rising Fiscal Risks, Water Scarcity, and Climate Change Threaten Gradual Recovery from Pandemic

Iraq's economic outlook has improved on the back of the recovery of global oil markets, with its GDP projected to grow from 2.6% in 2021 to over 6% in 2022-23. Nevertheless, without accelerated economic reform, unforeseen domestic and fiscal risks could cause reverses.

The World Bank's new Iraq Economic Monitor titled "The Slippery Road to Economic Recovery" finds the country's economic rebound partly aided by government moves to act on previously recommended reforms. Public transfers, as well as schemes aimed at increasing credit to businesses, had a small stimulus effect, leading to GDP growth of 0.9% in the first half of 2021, in contrast to a 16% contraction a year earlier.

Higher oil prices turned a fiscal balance of 2.2% in GDP surplus, boosting central bank reserves to almost US$55 billion (15 months of imports) in the first half of 2021. Recovery was to some extent curtailed by severe water shortages and widespread electricity cuts following historically low rainfall, impacting the agricultural and industrial sectors. Healthcare services also deteriorated amid a growing number of cases of COVID-19's Delta variant.

GDP from oil, still the main driver of medium-term growth in Iraq, is expected to rise in step with the gradual phase-out of OPEC+ production quotas, while non-oil GDP growth is forecast to remain under 3% in 2021-2023. Upstream risks could include oil shocks, droughts, and new COVID-19 variants.

Potential problems could arise from fiscal and other risks, such as growing budget rigidities, the low clearance of arrears and the large exposure of state-owned banks and the central bank to sovereign debt, and the effect of public investment management constraints on public services. Progress on regional economic integration and security, however, could provide new momentum for growth and diversification.

Of key importance to Iraq is dealing with water scarcity and the degradation of water quality in its rivers and groundwater. The new Economic Monitor's special focus titled "Overcoming Water Scarcity and Climate Change Impacts," calls for dramatic sector reforms to capture opportunities and manage risks. A fall of 20% in Iraq's water supply and the related declining crop yields that could accompany climate change, could reduce real GDP in Iraq by up to 4%, or US$6.6 billion.

"Investing in climate smart water management practices provides a concrete opportunity to spur inclusive and green economic growth and development," said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq Regional Director. "Without action, water constraints will lead to large losses across multiple sectors of the economy and come to affect more and more vulnerable people."

Iraq's water sector relies on highly centralized institutional architecture that creates coordination issues in resource management and service delivery. The sector suffers from a lack of financing (given existing constraints) as well as weak private sector participation and limited revenues from users. The Monitor identifies areas where reforms could improve Iraq's resilience to water scarcity and climate change-efficiency, productivity, and demand management policies; institutional solutions; and regional solutions.

