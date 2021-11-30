Navigate

KRG PM meets President of the Iraq Britain Business Council

By on 30th November 2021 in Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, on Saturday met Baroness Emma Nicholson, President of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the reforms of the ninth cabinet, its bid to diversify the economy and crucially to make the Kurdistan Region a focal point for business.

Baroness Nicholson gave a briefing on the council's work, especially its last conference which was held in Dubai and which concentrated on developing UK, Iraq, and Kurdistan Region trade relations.

(Source: KRG)

