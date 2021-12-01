New Book: The Political Economy of Iraq

The Political Economy of Iraq:

Restoring Balance in a Post-Conflict Society (Second Edition)

by Frank R. Gunter, Published by Edward Elgar, October 2021

"Frank Gunter has written the definitive account in English of the contemporary Iraqi economy...Following a brief history and overview, chapters cover social indicators, corruption, macroeconomic policy, state-owned enterprises, entrepreneurship, oil, agriculture, banks, infrastructure, and international trade. The scope of coverage and degree of detail is matched by clear exposition and thoughtful analysis..."

-- Choice Magazine.

"Frank Gunter has written an outstanding book covering the full spectrum of Iraq's political economy with sufficiently detailed descriptions and analysis to allow for sound policy recommendations."

-- Ahmed Tabaqchali, AFC Iraq Fund.

"An excellent guide to the fundamentals of the Iraqi political economy, assessing the principal barriers to political and economic progress... It is both comprehensive and comprehensible and, in those two regards, probably has no rival in the field."

-- Alan Luxenberg, former President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

"Combines objective and informed narrative with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing the country, but underlying the whole work is a care and concern for the future wellbeing of the country..."

-- Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, President of the Iraq Britain Business Council.

