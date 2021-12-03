Assassination Attempt on PM "a Reminder of Iraq's deferred priorities"

By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The failed assassination attempt on PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi is a reminder of Iraq's deferred priorities

The failed November 7 assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in his Baghdad residence via an armed drone attack was a disturbing development in contemporary Iraq.

Since the United States-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein's authoritarian regime in 2003, Iraq has turned its back on fifty years of coup d'états and transfers of power through political assassinations.

