Iraq Oil Exports increase again in November

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for November of 98,192,317 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.273 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.120 million bpd exported in October.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 95,860,149 barrels; we are still awaiting details of exports from Kirkuk, and via road to Jordan.

Revenues for the month were $7.590 billion at an average price of $77.333 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)