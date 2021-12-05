By Belkis Wille for Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Is There Rule of Law in Iraq?

"Armed groups," "paramilitary forces," "groups following the orders of another country." Human rights advocates in Iraq use these descriptions all the time when we refer to the men with guns behind so many of the killings, abductions, and torture of protesters, activists, journalists, and communities seen to have been close to ISIS.

In recent days we have seen these men go further than ever before, including a brazen effort on November 7 to assassinate the Prime Minister in his home, using three armed drones.

