Contract Awarded for Water Feature in Mosul

By John Lee.
Jibal Al-Madina Company for General Contracts Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of a central water feature in al-Yarmouk Park, Mosul.
The contract is valued at $227,492.
(Source: UNGM)
