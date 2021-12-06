Navigate

Contract Awarded for Water Feature in Mosul

By on 6th December 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News

By John Lee.

Jibal Al-Madina Company for General Contracts Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of a central water feature in al-Yarmouk Park, Mosul.

The contract is valued at $227,492.

(Source: UNGM)

