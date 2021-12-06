Fly Baghdad chooses French supplier for Wireless IFE

By John Lee.

Moment, a French supplier of onboard digital solutions, has been selected by Fly Baghdad to provide an in-flight entertainment solution aboard its fleet of 5 Boeing 737 NG.

Available since mid-September on-board the first three Boeing 737 NG, the Flymingo Box platform allows passengers to access various content from their personal devices starting from entertainment (movies, documentaries, series, and press) to information (moving map, flight details).

The advanced portable wireless in-flight entertainment device from Moment also enables the airline to improve its retail performance with an online duty-free and catering catalogue for passenger purchases.

Basheer Al-Shabbani, CEO of Fly Baghdad, said:

"Onboard digital innovation is an important step in raising the level of our fleet and transforming the way passengers travel.

"The partnership with Moment allows us to adopt a ready-to-use W-IFE system that is also a globally recognised solution. Flexible and robust, it offers our passengers quality content. We are already working with Moment on the next step which is to install Flymingo Box in new aircraft in the process of being acquired and added to our fleet."

