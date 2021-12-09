Navigate

Navigation

Iraq blames Militias for Basra Explosion that Killed Four

By on 9th December 2021 in Politics, Security

By Hassan Ali Ahmed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq blames militias for Basra explosion that killed four

The Basra explosion caused by a booby-trapped motorcycle was aimed to assassinate an Iraqi investigative officer in charge of the militia's illegal activities in the province.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

Iraq: Powerful Militias Assassinate Protesters with Impunity Ranj Alaaldin: "Treat Iraq's Iran-aligned militias like ISIS" Sistani vs. the Militias: The Future of Iraqi Sovereignty Changing of the Guard: New Iraqi Militia Trends and Responses

One Response to Iraq blames Militias for Basra Explosion that Killed Four

  1. James 9th December 2021 at 17:57 #

    On previous militia attacks on officials or western interests they have gone out of there way to minimise collateral damage to civilians. This attack carries all the hallmarks of IS mass casualty attack on an open area against civilians.

    The militias depend on support from the people so indiscriminate targeting like this goes against their modus operandi and damages their reputation.

    News that it was a militia attack was on the streets of Basra very quickly after the attack and reiterated by the PM but what of any arrests to substantiate the rumours.

Leave a Reply