By Hassan Ali Ahmed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq blames militias for Basra explosion that killed four
The Basra explosion caused by a booby-trapped motorcycle was aimed to assassinate an Iraqi investigative officer in charge of the militia's illegal activities in the province.
On previous militia attacks on officials or western interests they have gone out of there way to minimise collateral damage to civilians. This attack carries all the hallmarks of IS mass casualty attack on an open area against civilians.
The militias depend on support from the people so indiscriminate targeting like this goes against their modus operandi and damages their reputation.
News that it was a militia attack was on the streets of Basra very quickly after the attack and reiterated by the PM but what of any arrests to substantiate the rumours.