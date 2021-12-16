UAE's Ducab Group wins Cabling Contract in Iraq

By John Lee.

UAE's Ducab Group has reportedly been awarded a contract to supply overhead conductors for a 288-Km Over-Head Line (OHL) as part of a GE Renewable Energy project in Iraq.

According to Zawya, the contract involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 400kV overhead transmission line from Jordan to the Qaim area in Iraq.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Mutawa (pictured), CEO of Ducab Group, is quoted as saying:

"By supplying energy solutions to the Iraq power project, we can help ensure a reliable power supply to Iraq and aim to support the country in achieving its socio-economic objectives."

(Source: Zawya)