Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th December 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD897 (-0.7%) / $785 (-0.7%) (weekly change) (+23.7% and +18.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.9 bn ($3.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) resumed trading on Dec. 12 due to disclosing its 2019 annual financial statements.

Original shares of Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) resumed trading on Dec. 13 after being suspended from trading due to its AGM (Dec. 6) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to increase the capital from IQD1.6 bn to IQD3.2 bn through 100% rights issue and decided to distribute 7% cash dividends (IQD0.07 per share, 0.5% dividend yield).

Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) resumed trading on Dec. 13 after being suspended from trading due to its AGM (Dec. 2) in which they discussed and approved 2019 and 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting Dec. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 19 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and increasing the capital from IQD3.8 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 20% rights issue and 10.9% bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Dec. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 20 in which they will discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and discuss increasing the capital from IQD203 bn to IQD253 bn through 24.6% rights issue.

New shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) resumed trading on Dec. 15 after increasing its capital by 25% from IQD200 bn to IQD250 bn according to the article 56/fourth.Ashour Hotel (HASH) will hold an AGM on Dec. 22 to discuss and approve 2018 - 2020 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 8, 2019 due to not disclosing annual and quarterly financial results.

