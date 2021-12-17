Contracts Signed for 1,000 Chinese-Built Schools in Iraq

By John Lee.

A ceremony was held on Thursday to sign fifteen contracts with Chinese companies to build 1,000 school buildings in various parts of Iraq.

The Chinese side was represented by the Vice President of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), Mr. Li Daze, whose company will build 679 school buildings, and by Mr. Koo Jun, the regional director of Sinotech, which will build 321 school buildings.

The Iraqi side was represented in by the Executive Director of the Higher Committee for School Construction, Mr. Karar Muhammad.

The contracts follow a memorandum of understanding signed last year with the People's Republic of China.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)