Navigate

Navigation

Contracts Signed for 1,000 Chinese-Built Schools in Iraq

By on 17th December 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Education and Training News

By John Lee.

A ceremony was held on Thursday to sign fifteen contracts with Chinese companies to build 1,000 school buildings in various parts of Iraq.

The Chinese side was represented by the Vice President of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), Mr. Li Daze, whose company will build 679 school buildings, and by Mr. Koo Jun, the regional director of Sinotech, which will build 321 school buildings.

The Iraqi side was represented in by the Executive Director of the Higher Committee for School Construction, Mr. Karar Muhammad.

The contracts follow a memorandum of understanding signed last year with the People's Republic of China.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

Related posts:

Chinese Consortium to Develop Dhi Qar Refinery PowerChina to Develop 2GW of Solar Power in Iraq Iraq signs $2bn Oil Deal with Chinese Firm Chinese Oil Companies fill void in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply