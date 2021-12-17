Jordan, Iraq sign agreement on Mining

By John Lee.

Jordan and Iraq have signed a protocol for cooperation on geology and mining.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange expertise in the field of research and exploration for mineral resources, evaluation and preparation for exploitation.

The protocol was signed by the Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and the Minister of Industry and Minerals in the Republic of Iraq, Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz.

(Source: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources)