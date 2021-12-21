Syria, Iraqi discuss Increasing Trade

By John Lee.

Iraq and Syria have discussed a possible increase in trade between the two countries.

Syria's state-controlled news agency SANA reports that Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, Dr. Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, met with the Chargé d'Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, Yassin Sharif al-Hujaimi, and discussed the facilitation of border crossings and a reduction in customs duties to help the export of Syrian goods to Iraq.

Al-Hujaimi called for the development of economic relations through the Iraqi-Syrian Joint Committee.

(Source: SANA)