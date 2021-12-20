Navigate

More Details of Masdar's Iraq Solar Project

By on 20th December 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) has revealed more details of its solar power projects in Iraq.

In an interview with Project Finance International (PFI), the company's CFO, Niall Hannigan, said the engagement will see five solar PV schemes with a combined capacity of 1GW.

This will comprise a 450MW scheme in the southern Dhi Qar governate, a 250MW scheme and a 100MW scheme in Ramadi, and two more 100MW schemes in Mosul and Amarah.

The contracts were signed in October.

(Source: PFI)

