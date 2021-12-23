Al Majal Signs Agreement with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC)

Al Majal Signs a Partnership Agreement with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC)

Al Majal has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC).

The agreement aims to develop IDC's technical teams and to qualify its specialized maintenance workshops in accordance with international standards.

In an online statement published by IDC, the company said that the agreement incorporates the joint cooperation in providing services that cover blowout preventers (BOPs), top drive systems, inspection and certification of equipment in accordance with API standards, in addition to coring services, gyro and EMMS services, valves and valves systems, fishing and downhole services, bottom hole assembly (BHA) services.

(Source: Al Majal)