Funding Opportunity for Iraqi Projects

Request for Statements of Interest: FY21 DRL Iraq Programs
The U.S. Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) has announced a Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) outlining project concepts and capacity to manage programs in Iraq that will:
- strengthen effective governance;
- increase political participation and civic activism;
- promote fundamental freedoms; and
- support atrocity prevention, accountability, and reconciliation.
Full information is available here.
(Source: U.S. Department of State)
