Navigate

Navigation

Funding Opportunity for Iraqi Projects

By on 23rd December 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

Request for Statements of Interest: FY21 DRL Iraq Programs

The U.S. Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) has announced a Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) outlining project concepts and capacity to manage programs in Iraq that will:

  1. strengthen effective governance;
  2. increase political participation and civic activism;
  3. promote fundamental freedoms; and
  4. support atrocity prevention, accountability, and reconciliation.

Full information is available here.

(Source: U.S. Department of State)

Related posts:

Cabinet allocates Funding for Water Projects Five One Labs announces Recipients of Growth Funding GE Closes Financial Deal for Iraqi Electricity Projects Italy Increases Iraq Funding by $2.4m
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply