Genel Energy appoints new Non-Executive Director

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced the appointment of Yetik Mert (pictured) as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Yetik has almost 40 years' technical, commercial, business development, and general management experience, including holding executive and non-executive Directorship roles across the energy utility and industrial sectors in MENA, CEE and the USA.

Yetik is currently serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration, Governance and Nomination Committees on the Boards of Turkish companies Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Afyon Cimento Sanayi Turk AS (Sabancı Holding Group Companies), which operate in the industrial construction sector.

(Source: Genel Energy)