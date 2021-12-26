By Ali Al-Mawlawi, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraq Needs a Full Manual Recount to Overcome Election Impasse

Three weeks since Iraq's electoral commission (IHEC) announced the final results of the October 10 elections, the Federal Supreme Court, which is constitutionally mandated to ratify the results, has so far held off on issuing its verdict.

Until it does, the formal government formation process cannot commence..

Click here to read the full article.