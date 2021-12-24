Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23th December 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD908 (+1.2%) / $796 (+1.4%) (weekly change) (+25.2% and +20.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 55.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD61.5bn ($41.5 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 39.6 bn shares of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) on Dec. 20, which represents 9.9% of BKUI's capital. 9.6 bn shares of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) on Dec. 20, which represents 3.9% of BELF's capital. 1.8 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) on Dec. 22, which represents 0.7% of BMUI's capital.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Dec. 20 the issuance of the second issue of "Binaa" bonds with a value of IQD2.0 trln due to the high demand of the public. The bonds will have the same mechanisms as the first issue. The purchase of these bonds will be through licensed banks, which receive purchase requests from those who wish to do so and hand them a receipt for the amounts of purchase of these bonds, as the CBI issues and delivers them to the banks within a short period. According to the letter of the CBI, the banks are allowed to invest in purchasing these bonds with a ceiling not exceeding IQD100 bn. Furthermore, the working process will be on every Sunday and Wednesday of every week until the end of the issuance on Jan. 19, 2022.

ISX suspended trading of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) starting Dec. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 23 to discuss and approve 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements and increasing its capital through 50% rights issue.

ISX suspended trading of Ashur Bank (BASH) starting Dec. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 25 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

According to the ISC decision, ISX suspended trading of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) starting Dec. 23 due to not paying the remaining fine amounted to IQD1.8 mn.

ISX will suspend trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Jan. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial results.

ISX requested Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) to provide its AGM minutes for the AGM held on Dec. 1. The company has been suspended from trading since Oct. 3, 2020 by an ISC decision for not disclosing 2019, 2020 and 3M21 financial results.

The ISC declined the request of Ashour Hotel (HASH) to drop the fine on the company and decided to continue the suspension from trading on HASH due to not disclosing annual and quarterly financial results.

