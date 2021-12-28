Iraq Stock Exchange Ends Year Up 26%

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th December 2021).

Note: ISX will be closed during Dec. 28, 2021 - Dec. 30, 2021 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next trading session will be held on Jan. 2, 2022.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the day at IQD918 (+1.1%) / $805 (+1.1%) (daily change) (+26.6% and +21.4% YTD change, respectively).

ISX Company Announcements

ISX will suspend trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Jan. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial results.

