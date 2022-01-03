Iraq Oil Exports Flat for December

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for December of 101,579,927 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.277 million barrels per day (bpd), almost equal to the 3.273 million bpd exported in November.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,570,290 barrels; we are still awaiting details of exports from Kirkuk, and via road to Jordan.

Revenues for the month were $7.037 billion, from which we calculate an an average price of $69.28 per barrel, in contrast to the "more than 72 dollars" stated by the Ministry.

November's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

