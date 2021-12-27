Navigate

Iraq Finalises November Oil Exports

By on 27th December 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for November of 98,192,317 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.273 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.120 million bpd exported in October.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 95,860,149 barrels; while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,032,685 barrels. Although not stated explicitly, this seems to imply exports to Jordan by truck 299,483 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.611 billion at an average price of $77.510 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

