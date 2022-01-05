Navigate

UNOPS awards Contracts to Equip Health Centers in Anbar

By on 5th January 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Ardh Al-Mewada has won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision the following for Primary Health Centers in Anbar:

  • Lot 1 - Supply & Installation of Medical Equipment: Contract value $58,500
  • Lot 2 - Supply & Installation of Furniture: Contract value $68,870
  • Lot 3 - Supply of COVID 19- Protective Items: Contract value $15,350

(Source: UNGM)


