UNOPS awards Contracts to Equip Health Centers in Anbar

By John Lee.
Ardh Al-Mewada has won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision the following for Primary Health Centers in Anbar:
- Lot 1 - Supply & Installation of Medical Equipment: Contract value $58,500
- Lot 2 - Supply & Installation of Furniture: Contract value $68,870
- Lot 3 - Supply of COVID 19- Protective Items: Contract value $15,350
(Source: UNGM)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211
No comments yet.