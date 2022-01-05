UNOPS awards Contracts to Equip Health Centers in Anbar

By John Lee.

Ardh Al-Mewada has won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision the following for Primary Health Centers in Anbar:



Lot 1 - Supply & Installation of Medical Equipment: Contract value $58,500

Lot 2 - Supply & Installation of Furniture: Contract value $68,870

Lot 3 - Supply of COVID 19- Protective Items: Contract value $15,350

(Source: UNGM)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line