Halbousi Re-Elected as Speaker

By John Lee.

The newly-elected Iraqi parliament has re-elected Mohamed al-Halbousi (pictured) as Speaker for a second term.

Mr Halbousi received 200 votes, with his opponent, Mahmood al-Mashhadani, getting just 14.

According to Al Jazeera, Parliament now has 30 days to elect the country's new President, who will then ask the largest bloc in parliament to form a government.

More here (video), and here.

(Sources: Iraqi Parliament, AP, Al Jazeera)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line