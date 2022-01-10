Navigate

Halbousi Re-Elected as Speaker

By on 10th January 2022 in Politics

By John Lee.

The newly-elected Iraqi parliament has re-elected Mohamed al-Halbousi (pictured) as Speaker for a second term.

Mr Halbousi received 200 votes, with his opponent, Mahmood al-Mashhadani, getting just 14.

According to Al Jazeera, Parliament now has 30 days to elect the country's new President, who will then ask the largest bloc in parliament to form a government.

More here (video), and here.

(Sources: Iraqi Parliament, AP, Al Jazeera)


