Shalamcheh-Basra Railway to be Completed "within 2 Years"

By John Lee.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Rostam Qasemi, has said the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, linking Iraq and Iran, will be completed within two years.

He added that a joint venture between the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Iraqi Republic Railways (IRR) will be set up in two months.

The most important part of the project is the construction of a bridge between the two countries.

According to previous information from the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the $150-million project is funded on both sides of the border by Iran's Mostazafan Foundation (MFJ), which it describes as "a semi-governmental charity".

(Source: Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development)

