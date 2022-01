By John Lee.

Nudhum Albenaa for Engineering and Technical Consultancy has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for "Design Consultancy Service for the Rehabilitation of selected Housing Units and Critical Services in Anbar".

The contract is valued at $648,000.

(Source: UNGM)

