EU drops Iraq from List of High-Risk Countries for Money Laundering

By John Lee.

The European Union's Ambassador to Iraq has announced that Iraq has been removed from its list of countries deemed to carry a high risk of money laundering.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Sunday, Ville Varjola tweeted:

"Bringing the good news today to HE Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that Iraq has been taken off the list of countries at high risk of money laundering by the EU. Will pave the way for deepening financial cooperation and investment."

Al-Kadhimi responded:

"The decision of the EU to delist Iraq from the list of high risk countries on AML/CTF is a manifestation of our effective diplomatic efforts. We will continue working diligently to serve our national interests, and achieve Iraq's deserved status."

As of Monday evening there appears to be no official confirmation of the change on the EU's website.

Iraq was added to the EU's list of high-risk third countries in September 2016.

Following the UK's departure from the EU, it announced its own list of high risk countries in April 2021, which did not include Iraq.

In July, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi asked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to remove Iraq from the list.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line