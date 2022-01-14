Navigate

Navigation

21 Arrest Warrants for Senior Iraqi Officials over Corruption

By on 14th January 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity issued 21 arrest warrants in December for senior state officials on charges of corruption.

A further 77 officials were summoned for questioning as part of anti-corruption investigations.

Among the people implicated are a current minister and a former minister, but the statement from the Commission mentioned no names.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Nassiriyah Hospital Fire: Arrest Warrants Issued Baghdad hosts Conference on Recovery of Looted Funds How Iraqi Officials make Millions in 'Cash for Jobs' schemes Iraqi Port Revenue Surges on Anti-Corruption Move
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply