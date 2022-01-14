21 Arrest Warrants for Senior Iraqi Officials over Corruption

By John Lee.
Iraq's Commission of Integrity issued 21 arrest warrants in December for senior state officials on charges of corruption.
A further 77 officials were summoned for questioning as part of anti-corruption investigations.
Among the people implicated are a current minister and a former minister, but the statement from the Commission mentioned no names.
(Source: Commission of Integrity)
