Iraq's Credit Rating lifts with Final Reparations to Kuwait

By on 14th January 2022 in Investment

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's credit rating lifts with final reparations payment to Kuwait

Iraq paid Kuwait a final installment of war reparations more than 31 years after the invasion of Kuwait, which may free up funds for new domestic projects.

Click here to read the full article.


