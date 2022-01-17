CNOOC to Explore Offshore in Iraq

By John Lee.

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is to press ahead with oil exploration at a 530-km2 offshore block in Basra.

Originally agreed in 2019, the work had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In parallel, Iraq's state-owned Oil Exploration Company (OEC) will carry out seismic surveys on the adjoining 120-km2 onshore area.

Following these studies, one exploratory well will be drilled onshore and one offshore.

The announcement was made following a workshop (pictured) to study plans for the development of marine blocks, organized by the Oil Exploration Company in cooperation with CNOOC.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

