Navigate

Navigation

CNOOC to Explore Offshore in Iraq

By on 17th January 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is to press ahead with oil exploration at a 530-km2 offshore block in Basra.

Originally agreed in 2019, the work had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In parallel, Iraq's state-owned Oil Exploration Company (OEC) will carry out seismic surveys on the adjoining 120-km2 onshore area.

Following these studies, one exploratory well will be drilled onshore and one offshore.

The announcement was made following a workshop (pictured) to study plans for the development of marine blocks, organized by the Oil Exploration Company in cooperation with CNOOC.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Seismic Survey begins at Sasan-Talafar DNO announces 2020 Interim Results Iraq in talks on Gas Exploration in Western Desert INOC to Negotiate with Chevron to Develop Dhi Qar Oil Fields
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply