Honeywell to Modernize Iraqi Refinery

By on 16th January 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Honeywell has announced that the Lanaz refinery (pictured) in Erbil will use its technology to upgrade its operations so it can produce more cleaner-burning transportation fuels.

It says the project marks the first use of its UOP modular technology in Iraq, and will help Lanaz comply with increasingly strict specifications for fuel products.

The Lanaz Refinery was built in 2008, and processes about 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

