Several Redevelopment Projects started in Dhi Qaq

By John Lee.

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, has laid the foundation stone for a number of projects in Dhi Qar Governorate:

the Al-Zaytoun Martyrs' Bridge;

a local stadium, with capacity for 10,000 spectators;

Imam Ali Street (peace be upon him);

Al-Shatrah Hospital; and,

two bridges in the Al-Moalemeen and Al-Shumli neighborhoods, in Al-Shatra district.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

