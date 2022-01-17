Navigate

Several Redevelopment Projects started in Dhi Qaq

By on 17th January 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, has laid the foundation stone for a number of projects in Dhi Qar Governorate:

  • the Al-Zaytoun Martyrs' Bridge;
  • a local stadium, with capacity for 10,000 spectators;
  • Imam Ali Street (peace be upon him);
  • Al-Shatrah Hospital; and,
  • two bridges in the Al-Moalemeen and Al-Shumli neighborhoods, in Al-Shatra district.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)


