Several Redevelopment Projects started in Dhi Qaq

By John Lee.
The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, has laid the foundation stone for a number of projects in Dhi Qar Governorate:
- the Al-Zaytoun Martyrs' Bridge;
- a local stadium, with capacity for 10,000 spectators;
- Imam Ali Street (peace be upon him);
- Al-Shatrah Hospital; and,
- two bridges in the Al-Moalemeen and Al-Shumli neighborhoods, in Al-Shatra district.
(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)
