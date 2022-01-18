Alsaree3 receives Additional Investment

Alsaree3 Group Receives Additional Bridge Round Funding

Alsaree3 Group, consisting of Alsaree3 (food-delivery) and Al Zajel Express (last-mile delivery services), closed a 7-figure bridge round in late December 2021, bringing its total amount of funding raised in 2021 to over $4 million USD.

Founder and CEO of Alsaree3 Group, Bassam Al-Ateia, commented:

"Despite the entrance of competitors, Baghdad and Basra (our core cities) are still fundamentally underserved. The vast majority of restaurant delivery orders still happen offline in Baghdad. We are working directly with our restaurant partners to capture these orders. In addition, we have expanded into grocery delivery since options for consumers are even more limited in this category.

"With this funding, Alsaree3 will establish more dark stores in our core cities to increase accessibility to high-demand grocery items. We launched our first store in October, and we've seen impressive growth in each store that we've opened since. For Al Zajel, we are expanding our operations across the country quickly due to our strategic B2B partnerships, such as our partnership with Zain Cash."

Euphrates Ventures led the recent rounds of investment and commented:

"Bassam and his team have built one of the leading food delivery and last mile delivery businesses in Iraq, utilizing their local expertise to serve the unmet needs of the Iraqi consumer. They have the talent, drive and focus required to satisfy the growing demands of the markets they serve at the highest possible level.

"We are pleased to provide this capital for Alsaree3 to continue to lead the development of one of the most dynamic and exciting sectors in Iraq's economy. While we applaud Bassam and his team's many accomplishments, we believe Alsaree3 is just getting started."

Alsaree3 launched in 2018 in Baghdad and expanded to Basra last year. Alsaree3's core cities of Baghdad and Basra represent a population of over 11M people who need speedy food and grocery delivery to their doorsteps.

Supporting Alsaree3 are some of the biggest names in the Iraqi venture ecosystem. Euphrates Ventures led the round while Bassam Falah, CEO of Innovest ME, Mohammed Khudairi, founder of Iraq Tech Ventures, and Subhi Khudairi, President of Khudairi Group, also participated.

(Source: Iraq Tech Ventures)

