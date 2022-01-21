Video: Pipeline Explosion appears caused by Falling Pylon

By John Lee.

Australia's SBS News has published CCTV footage purporting to show the explosion that temporarily closed the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline earlier this week.

It appears to show an electricity pylon falling on the pipeline.

According to Kurdish news agency Rudaw, a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Sources: SBS News, Rudaw)

