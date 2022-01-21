Navigate

Video: Pipeline Explosion appears caused by Falling Pylon

By on 21st January 2022

By John Lee.

Australia's SBS News has published CCTV footage purporting to show the explosion that temporarily closed the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline earlier this week.

It appears to show an electricity pylon falling on the pipeline.

According to Kurdish news agency Rudaw, a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Click here to view.

(Sources: SBS News, Rudaw)


