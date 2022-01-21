Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th January 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD904 (-1.6%) / $792 (-1.6%) (weekly change) (-1.6% and -1.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 20.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.3 bn ($9.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 2.5 bn shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) on Jan.16, which represents 1.0% of BIIB's capital. 3.5 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) on Jan. 18, which represents 1.4% of BMUI's capital. 10.0 bn shares of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) on Jan. 19, which represents 4.0% of BLAD's capital.

According to the letter published by the ISC on Jan. 18, Dijlah & Furat Bank for Development (BDFD) and Modern Paint Industries (IMPI) have been delisted from the ISX starting Jan. 19, 2022. BDFD was delisted from the ISX due to its bankruptcy (with the court decision on Oct. 7, 2021), and IMPI was delisted from the ISX due to the continuous suspension from trading (related to not disclosing annual financial statements for the years 2016 - 2020) for a period of more than six months without taking the appropriate measures to resume trading.

Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Jan. 19 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Jan. 8) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

On Jan. 18, the ISC sent a letter to the board of governors of the ISX in regard to companies transferred from the non-regular market to the regular market. Accordingly, moving up from non-regular market to the regular market will be based on the company's BoD request in the event of having all conditions applied which are as follows: a) Number of contracts executed to be no less than 25 contracts annually, b) Having an annual trading volume of no less than 1% of the company's capital or trading days of no less than 25 days per year. (ISX)

The AGM of Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) has been postponed to Jan. 23 due to lack of quorum.

https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF3INTzIEm1Nksk67c50MuA

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line