KRG to use UAE's Digital School Initiative

By on 24th January 2022 in Iraq Education and Training News

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Digital School to implement digital school programs and enhance cooperation in digital learning in the region.

The Digital School describes itself as "the first integrated Digital school which provides remote learning in a smart and flexible way, where students can join from anywhere".

It continues:

"It provides digital learning materials that are compatible with Arab and international curricula, and provides an opportunity to interact with a number of licensed teachers and their colleagues through virtual classes, as well as providing a smart evaluation mechanism that helps students to self-learn, gain knowledge and skills, and obtain accredited credentials."

It was launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), a UAE-based foundation that combines wide-ranging humanitarian, social, development and empowerment entities and programmes.

