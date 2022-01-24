Navigate

TLG to Represent Iraq in US

By on 24th January 2022 in Politics

By John Lee.

Brian Glackin, a partner at Washington DC-based lobbying firm The Livingston Group (TLG), has signed an agreement to represent Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the United States.

Under the deal, the company will engage in activities to strengthen the ties between Iraq and the United States, including lobbying, perception management, and the preparation and dissemination of informational materials.

The Livingston Group (TLG) was founded in 1999 by Representative Robert L. "Bob" Livingston (R-LA), his former Chief of Staff J. Allen Martin and Legislative Director Paul Cambon.

(Source: FARA)


