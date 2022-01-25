Construction Starts at $94m Shatra Hospital

By John Lee.
The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi [Hamed Al Gazi] has laid the foundation stone for a 200-bed general hospital in Shatra City, in Dhi Qar province.
The hospital will serve the inhabitants of Shatra and the surrounding areas.
UK-based Protechnique will complete the project within 36 months, under the supervision of Japanese engineering firm ITEC and the Iraqi Ministry of Health.
Funding for the $94-million project includes a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
(Source: Protechnique)
