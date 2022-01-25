Five One Invest has announced its upcoming webinar - The State of Investments in Iraq.

The session will host Laura Khudairi from Iraq Tech Ventures and Geoffrey Batt from Euphrates Ventures.

It will tackle the startup landscape, investment opportunities, and investor activity in Iraq.

Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 4 pm (Iraqi time)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line