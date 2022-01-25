Navigate

Webinar: The State of Investments in Iraq

25th January 2022 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

Five One Invest has announced its upcoming webinar - The State of Investments in Iraq.

The session will host Laura Khudairi from Iraq Tech Ventures and Geoffrey Batt from Euphrates Ventures.

It will tackle the startup landscape, investment opportunities, and investor activity in Iraq.

Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 4 pm (Iraqi time)

Click here to register


