Navigate

Navigation

KDC Buys KREDCO Real Estate

By on 26th January 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Development Corporation (KDC) has bought the majority shareholding of Erbil-based KREDCO Real Estate Limited Company.

KREDCO has previously been described as a joint venture between the KDC and the Kuwait-based National Real Estate Company (NREC).

According to a disclosure to the Kuwaiti stock exchange, NREC said it sold its 51-percent holding in December for 4,545,000 Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately $15 million).

Law firm Meysan Partners, which advised NREC on the sale, confirmed that the KDC bought the shares.

(Sources: National Real Estate Company, Meysan Partners)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

New Real Estate Development Initiative in Iraq Ten Years Jail for Iraqi Real Estate Fraud Iraqi Cabinet Pushes Ahead with Real Estate Projects DNO Buys Exxon's Stake in Iraqi Oilfield
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply