Iraqi Drilling Company visits SOCAR AQS

By on 28th January 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The General Director of Azerbaijan-based oil services company SOCAR AQS, Samir Mollayev, met with a delegation led by General Director of Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC), Basim Abdulkareem, on Tuesday.

At the meeting held in Socar's Baku office, he informed the guests about the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, and the drilling projects implemented by the company.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the production and supply bases of the company, as well as the Baku Drilling School, an internationally accredited training centre established by SOCAR AQS.

(Source: SOCAR AQS)


