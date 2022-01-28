Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th January 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD944 (+4.4%) / $828 (+4.4%) (weekly change) (+2.8% and +2.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 13.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.9 bn ($6.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 9.0 bn shares of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) on Jan. 25, which represents 3.6% of BLAD's capital.

Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) will resume trading on Sunday (Jan. 30) after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Jan. 17) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

New shares of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) from its capital increase from IQD3.8 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 26.9% rights issue and 4.0% bonus issue resumed trading on Jan. 23. The subscription will be for 30 days, while the first 15 days will be for shareholders.

ISX requested Ashour Hotel (HASH) to provide its AGM minutes for the AGM held on Dec. 22 , 2021. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 8, 2019 due to not disclosing annual financial statements.

ISX requested Palestine Hotel (HPAL) to provide its AGM minutes for the AGM held on Jan. 12, 2022. ISX suspended trading of the hotel starting Jan. 6 due to the AGM that was held to discuss and approve 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements.

ISX will continue suspending trading of the following companies due to not disclosing their 9M21 financial statements: SIGT, VKHF, BDSI, VBAT, IELI, ITLI, IMPI, IMCM, HASH, SBAG, SILT and AMAP.

ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines (IKLV) starting Feb. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 8 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

